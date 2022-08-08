Bhattadev Varsity Registrar Sent To 3 Days V&AC Custody

A special court in Guwahati on Monday remanded Guru Prasad Khatniar, the registrar of Bhattadev University to the custody of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption (V&AC) cell.
The court remanded the tainted university official to three days of custody in relation to a case of accepting bribe.
The registrar of Bhattadev University in Pathsala in Assam, Khatniar was caught red-handed accepting a bribe on Saturday.
According to reports, the corrupt official had taken a sum of Rs 50,000 as bribe. After the arrest, the CJM court had remanded him to judicial custody for a day.
From there, he was taken to the court today where the court handed his custody to the V&AC cell in the state.
Meanwhile, Khatniar will be presented before the special court again on August 11.
On the other hand, a Goalpara police official arrested on similar charges of accepting bribes, was sentenced to police custody for four days.
The dirty cop was identified as SI Chabin Pal of Goalpara’s Matia. He will be again presented to the court on August 12 for a hearing.