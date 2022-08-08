Bhattadev Varsity Registrar Sent To 3 Days V&AC Custody

A special court in Guwahati on Monday remanded Guru Prasad Khatniar, the registrar of Bhattadev University to the custody of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption (V&AC) cell.

The court remanded the tainted university official to three days of custody in relation to a case of accepting bribe.

The registrar of Bhattadev University in Pathsala in Assam, Khatniar was caught red-handed accepting a bribe on Saturday.

According to reports, the corrupt official had taken a sum of Rs 50,000 as bribe. After the arrest, the CJM court had remanded him to judicial custody for a day.