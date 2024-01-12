Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebrations in Jeopardy as LPG Transporters Halt Operations

This comes after the North East Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA) decided to stop plying its trucks alleging pending dues and low rates in recently floated tenders by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
Bhogali Bihu Celebrations in Jeopardy as LPG Transporters Halt Operations
Bhogali Bihu Celebrations in Jeopardy as LPG Transporters Halt Operations
Pratidin Time

As the state prepares for the Bhogali Bihu celebrations, there is bad news for the citizens as the LPG cylinder carrying vehicles is likely to be closed across the state for the next few weeks, reports emerged on Friday.

This comes after the North East Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA) decided to stop plying its trucks alleging pending dues and low rates in recently floated tenders by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).  It also demanded a substantial hike in transportation charges by 25 per cent from the existing rate.

There are seven LPG bottling plants operating in the Northeast including Assam under the IOCL- North Guwahati (Abhoypur), Mirza (Sarpara), Jarailtola in Cachar, Dhaligaon in Bongaigaon, Duliajan in Dibrugarh, Gopanari in Tinsukia and Dimapur in Nagaland, however, the decision to stop plying of the LPG carrying vehicles amidst the festivities will definitely the consumers at a large scale.

LPG Price in Assam (12th January 2024)

The Domestic LPG cylinder price in Assam (Guwahati) stands at Rs. 952. Here are the prices of LPG cylinders across Assam:

LPG prices
LPG prices
LPG prices
LPG prices
LPG prices
LPG prices
Bhogali Bihu Celebrations in Jeopardy as LPG Transporters Halt Operations
Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 21
Assam
LPG cylinders

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/bhogali-bihu-celebrations-in-jeopardy-as-lpg-transporters-halt-operations
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com