Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 21

The public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday decided to implement an immediate increase in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, elevating the cost by Rs 21 per cylinder.
Consequently, the retail sales price for a 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder experienced a notable adjustment. In the capital city, New Delhi, the revised price settled at Rs 1,796.5, while in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, it reached Rs 1,749.
Meanwhile, residents of Chennai witnessed the price climb to Rs 1,968.5, and in Kolkata, it stood at Rs 1,908.
Interestingly, this alteration exclusively affected the commercial LPG sector, leaving the prices of domestic LPG cylinders untouched.
It's worth noting that this development follows a precedent set on November 16 when the prices of commercial LPG cylinders saw a reduction of Rs 57.