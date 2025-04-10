Bhupen Bora Accuses BJP of Apex Bank Scam, Challenges Assam CM to Investigate

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borahh launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, alleging its involvement in the Apex Bank scam while addressing a press conference at his residence in Gohpur.

He also outlined Congress’s vision for the upcoming Panchayat elections and made key promises, including increased financial aid for Bihu committees.

Borah questioned the silence of the government and media on allegations made by a person with the surname Bajaj, who had publicly accused two BJP MLAs of destroying Apex Bank.

"Why is no one speaking about this? Will the Chief Minister, known for his aggressive stance against corruption, investigate the matter?" he asked.

He further claimed that while BJP leaders’ wealth has significantly increased, the government has limited its support to Bihu committees to just ₹1.5 lakh. “If Congress comes to power on 2026, every Bihu committee will receive ₹3 lakh, and this will be part of our election manifesto,” he announced.

On the issue of Panchayat elections, Borah stated that district committees have been given the authority to decide Zila Parishad candidates, and that 80% of selections have already been finalized, with 95% expected to be confirmed by today. He also hinted at possible alliances with other opposition parties, saying discussions, including one with noted intellectual Hiren Gohain, would take place during Bihu.

Addressing allegations of ticket sales within Congress, Borah defended senior leader Pradyut Bordoloi, saying he has been in the party’s electoral processes since 1998. However, he assured that if credible complaints arise, strict action will be taken.

Borah also criticized the government’s handling of employee salaries, warning that if state employees do not receive their wages before Bohag Bihu, Congress will stage protests during the festival itself.

He also predicted that Assam minister and BJP leader Ranjeet Dass’s exit from politics by 2026.

On the issue of Assamese identity, he emphasized that it is inclusive of all communities, stating, “Bihu belongs to everyone. Loving one’s own culture does not mean disrespecting others.”

With the Panchayat elections approaching, Borah expressed confidence that Congress would secure 75 lakh votes, similar to its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, despite polling not being conducted in seven districts.

