“How A Person With Accusations… Form Committee?’’ Dr. Gohain Questions Apex Bank

Questioning the alleged irregularities in Apex Bank, noted intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain today said that “I have nothing to say about the journalists selected, but how can someone with allegations against them be entrusted with forming a committee? This is highly questionable.”

Dr. Gohain further stated that if the High Court were to constitute an inquiry committee into the matter, it would be a different issue altogether. He also highlighted various alleged corruption and irregularities linked to Apex Bank.

Dr. Gohain questioned while addressing a press meet organised by The New Sahitya Parishad at the Guwahati Press Club regarding the literary organization’s 20th biennial state conference.

The three-day event is scheduled to be held at Shilpgram on April 5, 6, and 7. The upcoming biennial state conference will witness the presence of eminent figures such as Dr. Gohain, Deben Tamuli, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Abdul Mannan, and poet Nilim Kumar. Several books will also be unveiled during the sessions.

Societal Crisis:

Dr. Gohain has also expressed concern over the growing crisis in society, citing rising unemployment, increasing food insecurity, and inflation. Speaking on the current socio-political landscape, he criticized the government for allegedly opposing corruption while simultaneously nurturing it.

Dr. Gohain remarked that incidents of violence and killings are on the rise daily, and social harmony among the people is deteriorating. He also highlighted how the capitalist class enjoys numerous benefits, whereas in the past, governments were more responsive to public concerns.

Referring to international developments, he pointed out that policies introduced by former U.S. President Donald Trump had led to mass protests outside the White House. He further stated that the media is now controlled by capitalists and the government, restricting freedom of speech, while the police have been granted excessive power.

Calling for an alternative to unregulated capitalism, Dr. Gohain asserted that the leftists have long been contemplating such alternatives and that people are increasingly seeking change.

Demolition of Mahafezkhana:

Commenting on the demolition of the Panbazar treasury, Gohain criticized the state government, stating, “There are many remnants of British legacy, but Himanta Biswa Sarma’s government seems to be demolishing everything indiscriminately. It’s unclear whether this is a British legacy or Himanta’s legacy.”

He further alleged that several important documents related to Apex Bank surfaced from the site after the demolition, raising further questions about the motives behind the move.