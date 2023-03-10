Assam Assembly Budget Session: Key Takeaways from Day 1

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Friday said that special emphasis has been placed on the education department in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

After concluding today’s budget session, the finance minister said that the budget will be implemented keeping the benefits of the people in mind and will bring hope to the people.

Speaking on the all party meeting, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said that there is no point in holding all-party meeting unless Congress is free from BJP.

On the other hand, BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita said that the ruling party has welcomed the unification of opposition parties.

“I welcome the decision of opposition parties coming together against the BJP. Bhupen Borah can keep on criticizing us while we will continue our developmental works. I am confident that people will vote for development,” Kalita said.

BJP MLA Diganta Kalita slammed Congress by saying that the party is no longer relevant and does not have enough strength to contest in any kind of elections.

Kalita said, “Under the leadership of Bhupen Bora, Congress has lost at least eight elections. We can guarantee that there are no candidates in the party to contest in Panchayat elections.”

“Congress is feeling proud by only winning seats in few constituencies in Barpeta and Dhubri,” he added.

Kalita further said that the dog meat is not a very important issue to be discussed.

Expressing views on the state government decision on Deepor Beel, Asom Gana Parishad MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita said that for several years he had been fighting for Deepor Beel issue and finally he have succeeded.

He said, “The previous Chief Ministers had paid attention to the issue however, did not implement anything. But the present Chief Minister has paid attention to it as well as implemented action.”

Gana Suraksha Party MLA Naba Sarania reacted on the deprivation of tribal status to Sarania Kachari tribe.

Welcoming the verdict of Gauhati High Court, he said, “I hope the Assam government will take the issue seriously and bring it as a bill in the upcoming session in talks with the Central Government to give tribal status to the Sarania Kachari tribe constitutionally or else the political future of our tribe will be under uncertainty.”