Bhupen Borah Brutally Physically Assaulted During 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah sustained brutal injuries in a physical assault on him during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday.
The APCC chief was reportedly attacked when Rahul Gandhi's vehicle passed Jamugurihat in Sonitpur earlier today during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. According to the Assam Congress, Borah was allegedly assaulted by a group of “paid goons” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In a social media post, the APCC terming the attack as "demonic" stated that Bhupen Borah it was one of the worst incidents in the political history of Assam.
Reportedly, later, the police arrived in the area to bring the situation under control.
Assam Congress's post on platform 'X' read, "Chief Minister @himantabiswa's demonic attack on APCC President @BhupenKBorah by his paid Gundas is one of the worst incidents in the political history of Assam. The attack is a clear evidence of fear in the mind of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma."
Earlier, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that his vehicle was attacked during the yatra in Jamugurihat. The senior Congress leader shared a video of the yatra on social media and stated that his vehicle was attacked by men belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He further accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being behind the incident saying that it was his ‘doing’. The video clip shared by a Congress MP on social media showed his car being blocked by a crowd, some of whom were holding BJP flags.