Bhupen Borah, Gaurav Gogoi Slam Assam CM Over Political Vendetta, Governance Failures

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of prioritizing political vendetta over governance.

They alleged that instead of addressing crucial state issues, the Chief Minister was focused on targeting the Congress.

"Does Assam have no other issues? Does the Chief Minister have no work? He is only focused on Congress—whether we are sleeping or eating, that’s all he cares about," Borah remarked, questioning Sarma’s priorities.

Addressing a press conference, he further accused the government of financial mismanagement, alleging that salaries were being paid through loans, which indicated a deep economic crisis in the state. "Six communities are already preparing for agitations. The government’s failure to address their grievances will only worsen the situation," Borah warned.

Borah also claimed that the BJP’s defeat in Jorhat continued to haunt CM Sarma, leading to an orchestrated campaign against Gaurav Gogoi.

"The Chief Minister has taken a vengeful stance against a leader who bravely challenges the government," he said, adding that Congress would closely scrutinize recent cabinet decision against MP Gogoi and his family.

"The level of governance has hit a new low in Assam’s history. The Congress will conduct a post-mortem of these decisions," he asserted.

Meanwhile, MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the Chief Minister’s changing stance on various issues. "After the cabinet meeting, people of Assam are left with more questions. The Chief Minister’s face looks different now—his earlier confidence and boldness seem to be missing," he remarked.

He further accused CM Sarma of lacking stability in his statements. "Every day, his position keeps shifting. In Singapore, he says one thing; in Assam, he says another," Gogoi alleged, claiming that the Chief Minister was gripped by fear ahead of the 2026 elections.

With elections less than a year away, Gogoi expressed confidence in Congress forming the next government. "The Chief Minister is afraid of what the future holds. The public has the right to question him, and he has avoided answering them for too long. After the elections, he will have no choice but to respond," he stated.

