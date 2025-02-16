CM Sarma Directs DGP to Investigate Pak Citizen’s Role in Assam Affairs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a crucial Cabinet meeting on Friday, where a key agenda was directing the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate the alleged involvement of Pakistani national Ali Tauqueer Sheikh in anti-India activities.

Reports from media sources and an analysis of his social media activity indicate that Sheikh has made multiple remarks against India, particularly Assam. Given past incidents of interference by Pakistani state and non-state actors in Assam, the Cabinet deemed a thorough probe necessary.

Notably, Sheikh is the founder of an organization named LEAD Pakistan, where Elizabeth Gogoi, the wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, was previously an integral member. Assam Police will examine Sheikh’s activities in India and investigate any potential links between him and organizations or individuals allegedly engaged in anti-India activities.

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma stated that the issue has now moved beyond MP Gaurav Gogoi, as an active anti-India force has emerged in the matter. The chief minister further mentioned that a decision would be taken in the Cabinet on the issue, and he would inform Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ensuring the involvement of central agencies.

“It now appears that Gaurav Gogoi is merely an actor in this case, while the director is someone else. He may have been unknowingly trapped, so he will be viewed with sympathy. Who am I to accuse anyone? I am simply fulfilling my duty as the chief minister of a state. If necessary, I want the matter to be taken to court, as this is not a political issue, nor am I targeting Gogoi politically. If he approaches the court, it will be beneficial, as we will then be able to submit our evidence, allowing the judge to decide the matter. Even the pictures I shared were acknowledged by Gogoi himself, as he admitted to visiting the Pakistan High Commission. This is not a controversy unless he claims the information is false. I am more concerned that Gaurav Gogoi might have been trapped, and therefore, I extend my sympathy toward him,” CM Sarma added.

The chief minister further questioned why a Pakistani national was tweeting about foreign immigrants in Assam while tagging a political leader from the state. “Upon further research, I found that this individual is a key figure in the ISI. This is not a political issue anymore,” he said.

CM Sarma also stated that he would share the details with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah and All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

