Bhupen Borah Refutes BJP Switch Speculations, Reaffirms Commitment to Congress

Senior Congress leader and former APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati from Bengaluru on Tuesday, where he was met with a flurry of questions from the media regarding speculation about his potential switch to the BJP.

Advertisment

Visibly frustrated by the repeated queries, Bhupen Borah responded sharply, asking reporters whether they failed to understand Assamese. “I do not indulge in this kind of useless politics,” he remarked, referring to his earlier statement made while stepping down from the APCC chief’s post. “What I said then remains final. I have nothing more to add,” he said firmly.

He went on to reaffirm his commitment to the people of Assam and to the cause of a united opposition. "The trust and faith that the people of Assam have placed in me will never fade, I promise that. I have represented the opposition in the past, and I have made consistent efforts to bring opposition forces together. I will continue that struggle, as long as my party gives me the opportunity to do so."

Borah’s statements appear to put to rest recent rumors about his alleged plans to join the BJP, underscoring his loyalty to the Congress and to the broader opposition front in Assam.

ALSO READ: Bhupen Borah Will Face More Humiliation Till April, Claims Assam CM