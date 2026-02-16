Internal Rift? Behali Factor? Bhupen Borah Resignation Brings up Questions

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah hinted at internal rift and differences in opinion as he dropped a bombshell on the grand old party’s ambitions in the upcoming state assembly polls. Borah’s resignation also came after the Congress confirmed the arrival of senior leadership in the form of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Guwahati for election strategizing later this week.

Borah, a veteran Congress leader from Assam who has been associated with the party for 32 years and served as its state unit’s president between 2021 and 2025, said that he has been approached by several parties including Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal and Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). However, he refuted any contact from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has been primed as his next destination.

The former Assam Congress chief refrained from directly naming the reasons for his resignation. He told reporters, “I do not feel it’s necessary to speak about the reasons for my resignation at this moment. When I feel the time is right, I will call you all and we will discuss everything in detail.”

Next Destination

“Akhil Gogoi has called me, saying their doors are open for me. Lurinjoti also called, but the Chief Minister did not call me. I have not heard about it as well. I haven’t had the time to watch the news. I was in a meeting with the leadership, as you know, but this is not important,” he responded to questions of BJP offering him a membership and a ticket for the Assam assembly elections 2026.

Behali Hints And Bigger Picture

“It’s true that I have resigned, and each one of you has some idea why I have done so. Everyone knows. I have given hints in an interview a few days ago about what is going on. This started from Behali,” Borah said.

Bhupen Borah likely expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the 2024 incident when he resigned as the president of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM), the forum of united opposition in Assam. He had then cited excessive pressure in resolving dispute over selecting the candidate for Behali seat for the by-polls. Borah had said that he was left frustrated trying and failing to persuade five members to reconsider their recommendation over the candidate.

The incident highlighted disregard for the recommendations of a veteran politician in Borah which was compounded by the Congress’ decision to do away with him as their Assam unit’s president. Borah was appointed the Chairperson of the APCC Campaign Committee, seen as a demotion as Gaurav Gogoi was appointed the Assam Congress chief.

BJP's MLA Offer

Meanwhile, Borah, responding to further questions, said, “You know a lot and have a good idea of what’s going on. It’s not like I have to tell you everything. The Chief Minister has been saying this [commitment to make Bhupen Borah an MLA] for a long time. He has been saying this from 2024. However, this time, I have received offers from many other parties. I also had reconciliatory talks with the Congress high command.”

Congress Downfall

“I told the APCC president as well that if he cannot decide on whom to take to Majuli Yatra…if the Congress party cannot strategize even [a small matter] like this, then I have to think about which way the party’s future is headed,” the ex-Congress president said when asked whether he felt rise in Muslim appeasement politics within the party.

