Senior Congress Leaders Meet Bhupen Bora After Shock Resignation

A meeting is currently underway between senior Congress leaders, including APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and Mira Borthakur, with Bhupen Bora, who tendered his resignation earlier today, in what is being seen as a damage control effort by the party.

Advertisment

The leaders held a closed-door meeting with Bora, during which they reportedly urged him to withdraw his resignation letter and continue within the party fold. However, sources said Bora refrained from giving any firm commitment to reverse his decision. Instead, he conveyed that he would wait for the response and decision of the Congress high command.

According to sources present during the discussion, Bora said he had devoted 32 years of his life to the Congress and that his decision was not made impulsively. He reportedly told party colleagues that he would, at an appropriate time, elaborate on the reasons behind his resignation. “Everyone has seen how the party is functioning. In due course, the reasons will be clear,” he is understood to have said.

Meera Barthakur expressed hope that Bora would reconsider. She said the sentiments of countless party workers were tied to his leadership and added that such a step would not have been taken without deep thought.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia also acknowledged that the party needed to reflect on Bora’s concerns. He indicated that Congress must address any dissatisfaction within its ranks through dialogue and organisational introspection.