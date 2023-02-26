Bhupen Borah Took Money from CM, Claims AIUDF Chief

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday claimed that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah took money from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Ajmal claimed, “Bhupen Borah took a huge amount of money during Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections.”

“I have evidence in this matter. I will provide the proof before 18 days of the election,” he added.

“It is useless of him to talk about alliance. If there is an alliance, it will be central,” Ajmal said.

He further said that Bhupen Borah might not be holding the chair anymore.

Earlier, CM Sarma said that Muslim youths of Assam feel happy and safe today unlike before.

He said, “Muslim youths in Assam are so happy today. Wherever I go to in the state, I find them so happy when they talk to me. Hindus and Muslims in Assam are living a life of happiness. I haven’t seen anyone sad in the last two years.”

Hitting on this comment, Ajmal said, “No matter what the Chief Minister says, Muslims are still oppressed in this state.”