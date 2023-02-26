Fake Opinion Poll with Pratidin Time Logo Circulated Ahead of M’laya Polls

A fake opinion poll is being circulated using the logo of Pratidin Time ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly Elections.

The opinion poll shows the graph of Mehendraganj constituency election.

The Pratidin Media Network clarifies that circulation is fake and that the media house is not related to any such kind.

The logo of the media house is misused by the creators.

The Meghalaya Assembly Elections is scheduled to be held on February 27 along with Nagaland.

The counting of votes will be done on March 2.