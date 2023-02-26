Meghalaya

Fake Opinion Poll with Pratidin Time Logo Circulated Ahead of M’laya Polls

The logo of the media house is misused by the creators.
Pratidin Bureau

A fake opinion poll is being circulated using the logo of Pratidin Time ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly Elections.

The opinion poll shows the graph of Mehendraganj constituency election.

The Pratidin Media Network clarifies that circulation is fake and that the media house is not related to any such kind.

The Meghalaya Assembly Elections is scheduled to be held on February 27 along with Nagaland.

The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

Pratidin Media Network

