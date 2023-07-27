Bhupen Borah Will Be Arrested If Anyone Files FIR: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah will soon be arrested if an FIR is lodged against him for his controversial remark about Lord Krishna.
The ongoing exchange of remarks between the Chief Minister and Bhupen Borah escalated when the latter retaliated to CM Sarma's "love-jihad" comment regarding the Golaghat triple murder case.
Bhupen Borah asserted that Lord Krishna's marriage to Rukmini could also be seen as an instance of "love-jihad," drawing attention to the controversial term often used by right-wing politicians alleging forced conversions through seduction by Muslim men.
The Golaghat triple murder case shocked the state, with the victims, Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh, and Sanghamitra Ghosh, brutally killed with sharp weapons, allegedly by the accused, 25-year-old Najibur Rahman Bora, a qualified mechanical engineer. In response to the heinous crime, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.
The situation remains tense in Assam as political tensions rise amid the investigation into the triple murder case and the controversy surrounding the remarks made by the state Congress president.