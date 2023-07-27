Bhupen Borah Will Be Arrested If Anyone Files FIR: CM Sarma

The Golaghat triple murder case shocked the state, with the victims, Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh, and Sanghamitra Ghosh, brutally killed with sharp weapons, allegedly by the accused, 25-year-old Najibur Rahman Bora, a qualified mechanical engineer. In response to the heinous crime, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.