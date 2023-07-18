BJP For BHARAT: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Jibe At INDIA

In an apparent retaliation to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) renaming itself to I-N-D-I-A, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rallied with the slogan “BJP for BHARAT”.
Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM opined that the “British named our country as India”. He said that we must strive to free ourselves from the colonial legacies.
He said that our forefathers fought for Bharat and the BJP will continue to work for Bharat.
He wrote, “Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat . BJP for BHARAT”
In a now-deleted tweet, the CM had targeted the Congress saying that the name given by the British was accepted by the grand old party.
It may be noted that in a fresh development amid the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru today, the name of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by the Indian National Congress, has been renamed to 'I-N-D-I-A' (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance).
UPA was formed in 2004 and is the coalition of centre-left political parties in India. It was formed with a coalition of around 10 political parties with Sonia Gandhi as its chairperson.
The acronym I-N-D-I-A is being considered to band the 26 Opposition parties that are meeting in Bengaluru to streamline a stategy to take the BJP unitedly ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.