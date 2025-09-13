Subscribe

LIVE Update: PM Modi Arrives in Guwahati to Lead Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Celebrations, Unveil Key Projects

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other cabinet colleagues, received the Prime Minister at Guwahati’s Borjhar Airport.

PratidinTime News Desk
LIVE Update: PM Modi Lands in Guwahati's LGBI Airport

Over the next two days, the Prime Minister will lead the #BhupenDaAt100 celebrations, paying tribute to the legendary musician and cultural icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati today to participate in the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Over the next two days, the Prime Minister will lead the #BhupenDaAt100 celebrations, paying tribute to the legendary musician and cultural icon.

During his visit, PM Modi is set to inaugurate India’s first Bamboo Ethanol Refinery, reflecting the government’s push for sustainable and innovative energy solutions. In addition, he will lay the foundation stones for several transformative infrastructure and development projects, including the Guwahati Ring Road, Narengi-Kuruwa Bridge, NRL Polypropylene Plant, and Darrang Medical College.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other cabinet colleagues, received the Prime Minister at Guwahati’s Borjhar Airport. The projects announced during this visit are expected to significantly enhance connectivity, healthcare, and industrial growth in Assam.

The two-day visit underscores the government’s focus on combining cultural celebrations with developmental initiatives, linking Assam’s rich heritage with modern infrastructure and sustainable development.

Follow our live, minute-by-minute updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the state.

  • Sep 13, 2025 17:44 IST

    Prime Minister Heads to Guwahati Amid Waterlogging at Khanapara Event Site

    The Prime Minister has departed for Guwahati, where he will attend the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Reports indicate that the entry route to the Khanapara event site is waterlogged, but the Prime Minister is proceeding towards the venue as scheduled.

    The centenary celebrations are expected to witness a grand gathering of dignitaries, artists, and citizens paying tribute to the legendary singer and composer. Despite the waterlogged conditions, authorities have ensured smooth passage for the Prime Minister’s convoy.

  • Sep 13, 2025 17:29 IST

    PM Modi May Face Guwahati Floods: Route Change Likely as NH Stretch Submerges

    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Guwahati for the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, police and city administration are reportedly considering changes to his planned route.

    The PM’s convoy was initially scheduled to take NH 37, connecting Guwahati Airport to Khanapara while bypassing the city. However, heavy seasonal rains have submerged portions of the highway, raising concerns over smooth passage.

    Sources indicate that the convoy may now be rerouted through the city, potentially passing via Maligaon and Ulubari before reaching Khanapara, the venue for the event.

    Despite these reports, DCP Traffic Guwahati, Jayanta Sarathi Borah, told Pratidin Time that no official route change has been implemented as of now.



