LIVE Update: PM Modi Arrives in Guwahati to Lead Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Celebrations, Unveil Key Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati today to participate in the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Over the next two days, the Prime Minister will lead the #BhupenDaAt100 celebrations, paying tribute to the legendary musician and cultural icon.
During his visit, PM Modi is set to inaugurate India’s first Bamboo Ethanol Refinery, reflecting the government’s push for sustainable and innovative energy solutions. In addition, he will lay the foundation stones for several transformative infrastructure and development projects, including the Guwahati Ring Road, Narengi-Kuruwa Bridge, NRL Polypropylene Plant, and Darrang Medical College.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other cabinet colleagues, received the Prime Minister at Guwahati’s Borjhar Airport. The projects announced during this visit are expected to significantly enhance connectivity, healthcare, and industrial growth in Assam.
The two-day visit underscores the government’s focus on combining cultural celebrations with developmental initiatives, linking Assam’s rich heritage with modern infrastructure and sustainable development.
- Sep 13, 2025 17:44 IST
- Sep 13, 2025 17:29 IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Guwahati for the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, police and city administration are reportedly considering changes to his planned route.
The PM’s convoy was initially scheduled to take NH 37, connecting Guwahati Airport to Khanapara while bypassing the city. However, heavy seasonal rains have submerged portions of the highway, raising concerns over smooth passage.
Sources indicate that the convoy may now be rerouted through the city, potentially passing via Maligaon and Ulubari before reaching Khanapara, the venue for the event.
Despite these reports, DCP Traffic Guwahati, Jayanta Sarathi Borah, told Pratidin Time that no official route change has been implemented as of now.