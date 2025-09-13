LIVE Update: PM Modi Arrives in Guwahati to Lead Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Celebrations, Unveil Key Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati today to participate in the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Over the next two days, the Prime Minister will lead the #BhupenDaAt100 celebrations, paying tribute to the legendary musician and cultural icon.

During his visit, PM Modi is set to inaugurate India’s first Bamboo Ethanol Refinery, reflecting the government’s push for sustainable and innovative energy solutions. In addition, he will lay the foundation stones for several transformative infrastructure and development projects, including the Guwahati Ring Road, Narengi-Kuruwa Bridge, NRL Polypropylene Plant, and Darrang Medical College.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other cabinet colleagues, received the Prime Minister at Guwahati’s Borjhar Airport. The projects announced during this visit are expected to significantly enhance connectivity, healthcare, and industrial growth in Assam.

The two-day visit underscores the government’s focus on combining cultural celebrations with developmental initiatives, linking Assam’s rich heritage with modern infrastructure and sustainable development.

Also Read: PM Modi To Feel Guwahati Flood? Will Route Change As Stretch Of NH Submerge?

Follow our live, minute-by-minute updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the state.