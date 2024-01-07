Bhupen Kumar Borah Announces Committees for 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam

Bhupen Kumar Borah, the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has formed 25 committees and named the chairmen of these committees for the different tasks assigned to carry out the “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” in Assam.
There will be eight members in each committee. If necessary, the chairman may, nevertheless, raise the total number of members to 11.
In an order, the APCC chief said, “The appointed Chairmen are required to propose their maximum eight-member committee within 24 hours. We may consider adding three more members to the proposed committees. It is important to note that each committee should consist of a Co Chairman, Vice Chairman, Members, and a Convener.”
Leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia is the chairman of the Planning Committee, Rakibul Hussain is the chairman of the Publicity Committee, Rana Goswami will head the Accommodation Committee, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar are the chairmen of the Route Committee and the Road Show Committee respectively.
Meanwhile, Pradyut Bordoloi has been tasked to lead the Civil Society Coordination Committee, Bharat Chandra Narah to lead the Media Committee, MP Abdul Khaleque to lead the Discipline Committee and MLA Requibuddin Ahmed to lead the Transportation Committee.
The Yatra is scheduled to take place from January 18, 2024 to January 25, 2024.
As part of the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Amguri in the Sivasagar district of Assam on January 18. On January 25, he will go to West Bengal via Bakshirhat, informed Bhupen Kumar Borah to the media on Sunday.
A meeting has been organized through video conferencing today (January 7, 2024) at 6 pm to discuss the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, seeking the cooperation of 15 political parties under the Opposition Unity Forum, Assam in this yatra.