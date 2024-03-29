Bhutan King Visits Assam After Bangladesh Trip

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who was on a state visit to Bangladesh, arrived in Assam's Dhubri district on his way back to Bhutan.
He received a warm welcome from the administration of Dhubri district and BSF officials at the border trade centre along the Indo-Bangladesh border. He later left Assam and returned to Bhutan.
The King's visit to Assam comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhutan for a two-day state visit. During his visit to Bangladesh, the Bhutanese King met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and both sides acknowledged the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries.
PM Modi, during his visit to Bhutan, was honored with Bhutan's highest civilian honor, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', which he dedicated to the people of India. He expressed confidence that the relationship between India and Bhutan will continue to grow and benefit the citizens of both nations. PM Modi became the first foreign dignitary and the fourth person overall to receive this honor.
Before departing for New Delhi, PM Modi inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Bhutan, which was fully funded by the Indian government.
During his visit, PM Modi also met with Bhutan's King at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the special and unique ties shared by India and Bhutan.