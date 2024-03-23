PM Modi Conferred Bhutan’s Highest Civilian Award, 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo'

The Government of India has supported the development of the 150 - bedded Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in two phases. The first phase of the Hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs. 22 Crores and is operational since 2019. The construction of the second phase was taken up in 2019, as part of the 12th Five Year Plan at a cost of Rs. 119 Crores, and was completed now.