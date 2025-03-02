India-Bhutan Railway Link: The Next Big Step in Cross-Border Ties?

In a bold step towards reshaping cross-border connectivity, Indian Railways has announced a historic railway link between Kokrajhar in Assam and Gelephu in Bhutan. But beyond the grand announcement, could this project redefine diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations?

Advertisment

Unveiled by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, the ₹3,500 crore, 69.04-km railway line is set to be Bhutan’s first-ever railway connection. The question now is—how transformative will this be?

The proposed route includes six new stations—Balajan, Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri, and Gelephu—along with significant infrastructure, featuring 29 major bridges, 65 minor bridges, 39 road under-bridges, two viaducts, and a road overbridge. With the Final Location Survey (FLS) completed and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted, the groundwork is in place. But will this railway truly unlock the region’s untapped potential?

For Bodoland, this project could mean more than just connectivity—it could position the region as a trade and transit hub, bringing economic opportunities to local businesses. Meanwhile, for Bhutan, this is more than a railway—it’s a gateway to global markets.

As the tracks begin to take shape, one pressing question remains: Will this corridor be the turning point that reshapes India-Bhutan relations, or will it face the challenges that have slowed other ambitious infrastructure projects?

Also Read: Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Major Railway, IT, and Electronics Projects at Advantage Assam 2.0