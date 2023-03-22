Bhutan Nationals Arrested for Embezzling Money from Assam Farmers

At least two Bhutan nationals were arrested on Wednesday for embezzling money from farmers in Assam.

The Dispur Police arrested the two Bhutan nationals who are alleged to have embezzled money worth lakhs from the farmers.

At first, the Bhutan nationals bought Assam produced rice at a reasonable price and later they bought from different parts of the state, however, did not pay the money.

For at least a year, the accused did not pay the dues of the farmer.

They were also accused of buying rice from Assam at a low price and selling the same in Bhutan at a higher price.

Several complaints were lodged at the police station in connection with the embezzlement.

Based on the complaints filed, the police have been trying to nab the accused for a long time.

The police then successfully traced their location and nabbed them.