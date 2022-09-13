BIEO Seize 6,415 Quintals of PDS Rice in 2 Districts of Assam

The Bureau of Investigation Economic Offences (BIEO) has seized a huge amount of illegally stored Public Distribution System (PDS) rice in Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district on Tuesday.

A sum total of 6,415 quintals of rice was seized from both the districts.

At first, BIEO raided Ms Larua Cooperative Society in Dibrugarh and recovered 4,450 quintals of rice.

Later, Tipuk Cooperative Society in Tinsukia was raided and 1,965 quintals of rice was seized.

The raid was conducted following information received about widespread irregularities in distribution of subsidized rice.

Officials informed that they are currently conducting raids at several other places in connection with the matter.

Further details are awaited.