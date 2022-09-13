Assam

BIEO Seize 6,415 Quintals of PDS Rice in 2 Districts of Assam

The raid was conducted following information received about widespread irregularities in distribution of subsidized rice.
BIEO Seize 6,415 Quintals of PDS Rice
BIEO Seize 6,415 Quintals of PDS Rice
Pratidin Bureau

The Bureau of Investigation Economic Offences (BIEO) has seized a huge amount of illegally stored Public Distribution System (PDS) rice in Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district on Tuesday.

A sum total of 6,415 quintals of rice was seized from both the districts.

At first, BIEO raided Ms Larua Cooperative Society in Dibrugarh and recovered 4,450 quintals of rice.

Later, Tipuk Cooperative Society in Tinsukia was raided and 1,965 quintals of rice was seized.

The raid was conducted following information received about widespread irregularities in distribution of subsidized rice.

Officials informed that they are currently conducting raids at several other places in connection with the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read
Not Happy With Assam Sending Team To Get Jumbo Joymala: Tamil Nadu Govt
Dibrugarh
Tinsukia
BIEO
PDS Rice

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com