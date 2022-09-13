Not Happy With Assam Sending Team To Get Jumbo Joymala: Tamil Nadu Govt

Tamil Nadu government expressed dissatisfaction on Tuesday over Assam government sending their team to take away jumbo Joymala without any proper discussion.

The Assam Government had earlier sent a letter to Tamil Nadu government against torturing Joymala after a video was released by PETA.

Following the video release, the state government had sent a team to bring back her and eight other jumbos to Assam.

To this Tamil Nadu forest secretary Supriya Sahu said, “It is unfortunate that we are unable to have a direct discussion on the issue and that the team has arrived in Chennai to meet Joymala without any authorization.”

She asserted, “The whole incident has sparked unnecessary controversy.”