Not Happy With Assam Sending Team To Get Jumbo Joymala: Tamil Nadu Govt

Tamil Nadu government expressed dissatisfaction on Tuesday over Assam government sending their team to take away jumbo Joymala without any proper discussion.
The Assam Government had earlier sent a letter to Tamil Nadu government against torturing Joymala after a video was released by PETA.
Following the video release, the state government had sent a team to bring back her and eight other jumbos to Assam.
To this Tamil Nadu forest secretary Supriya Sahu said, “It is unfortunate that we are unable to have a direct discussion on the issue and that the team has arrived in Chennai to meet Joymala without any authorization.”
She asserted, “The whole incident has sparked unnecessary controversy.”
Earlier, the team sent by Assam government was granted permission to meet tortured jumbo Joymala after the meeting with Tamil Nadu Forest Department.
It may be mentioned that nine elephants have been illegally kept in Tamil Nadu. These elephants were leased out from Assam in 2008 in the name of temple visits, but have been illegally kept since then.
PETA India recently released videos of how ‘Joymala’ has been subjected to torture by her mahout inside the temple. In 2021, she was also subjected to torture.