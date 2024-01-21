Big Oppn Meeting Planned As Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters 4th Day In Assam

Led by Rahul Gandhi, Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its fourth day in Assam on Sunday. The procession entered Arunachal Pradesh through Lakhimpur district of Assam on Saturday and Rahul Gandhi is expected to bring his entourage to Biswanath Chariali again today.
Rahul Gandhi is also set to meet with leaders of opposition parties in Assam today at Gohpur. The leadership of 15 opposition parties are expected to hold talks, with the glaring omission of Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora.
Thereafter, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is expected to head to Kaliabor where a public meeting is scheduled. Rahul Gandhi will address the gathering.
Meanwhile, in a big blow, senior Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Saturday alleged that the city police administration has refused to permit the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra through Guwahati.
Debabrata Saikia, who is the leader of opposition in the Assam legislative assembly, said that he had written to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Intelligence of Guwahati Commissionerate seeking permission for the same.
However, when he called up for an update, he was informed that the Yatra will only be allowed on the national highway touching areas like Khanapara, Basistha, Lokhra, Garchuk, etc.
Moreover, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheading the Yatra, was invited to Guwahati Press Club at Ambari, which has also been denied by the police, alleged Saikia.