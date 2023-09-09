Bihar Police Jawan Apprehended for Attempt To Smuggle Fake Gold In Assam

A police jawan from Bihar was apprehended in Assam’s New Bongaigaon on Saturday in charges of attempting to smuggle fake gold.
According to sources, the apprehension took place aboard the Tripura Sundari Express.
The accused jawan identintified as Chandan Paswan’s illicit activities were brought to light resulting in swift action by the enforcement authorities.
Sources indicate that the authorities confiscated the counterfeit gold and have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the case.
Paswan now faces legal consequences for his involvement in this smuggling operation.
This incident highlights the importance of vigilant law enforcement efforts to combat illegal activities and uphold the law.
Earlier on April 3, the Garchuk Police along with Special Operations Group (SOG) seized a consignment of fake gold items in Guwahati.
As per initial reports, a joint operation was carried out yesterday at Boragaon during which as many as six boat-shaped gold bullions and detained two people in connection with the matter.
According to information received, the fake gold items were being smuggled in from Lakhimpur to Guwahati. Based on specific information police identified and nabbed Babul Hussain for smuggling the fake gold items.