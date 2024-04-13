Head-On Collision Leaves 5 Injured on Mirza-Chandubi Road in Assam

A tragic road accident has cast a pall over the Goru Bihu festivities in Assam, as five individuals sustained grievous injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles. The incident occurred on the Mirza-Chandubi road, disrupting the joyous atmosphere of the celebrations.
According to reports, the collision involved two motorcycles with registration numbers AS 25N 9738 and AS 01DF 8417.
Reports indicate that one motorcycle was carrying two additional passengers as pillion riders, while the other motorcycle had one pillion rider at the time of the collision.
The injured individuals have been identified as Baharul Islam, Azizur Haque, and Manwar Ali from Palashbari, Kamrup district, along with Basanta Das and Pawan Das from Natun Basti, Gosaihat, also under Kamrup district.
Among them, Pawan Das and Baharul Islam are reported to be in serious condition and are being urgently transferred to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for advanced medical care.
The collision has brought sorrow to the communities involved and serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety, especially during festive occasions when travel is heightened.
Meanwhile, the Kamrup traffic police conducted a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident to prevent similar tragedies in the future.