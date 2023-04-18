Bihu Sanmilani 2023: Guwahati’s Pratiksharani Borgohain Wins ‘Bihu Samragi’ Title

Guwahati’s Pratiksharani Borgohain was named Bihu Samragi 2023 while; Banani Gogoi of Moran and Ananya Phukan of Lakhimpur won the Bihu Rani and Bihu Konwari titles respectively at the 72nd Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani this year.

As many as seven contestants participated in the recently conducted Bihu event from April 16.

On the other hand, Dulumoni Bora won the title of ‘Shrestha Dhuliya’ (Best Drummer) and Debajit Tamuli won the title of ‘Shrestha Pepa Badok’ (Best Hornpipe Instrumentalist).

Like previous years, this year too this Bihu Sanmilani was being organized at Latasil playground in Guwahati.

The Latasil Bihu Sanmilani was held for four days starting from April 14.

On the very first day of the magnificent Bihu event, Bihu Rani/Bihu Konwori competition was held, while completion for Bihu Samragi was held on April 17.

It is to be noted that the Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani at Latasil is the oldest Bihu venue in Assam.

It has been holding Bihu programmes since 1952.