Bihu Team’s Boat Capsizes in Dhemaji, One Dies

A bihu team travelling in a boat capsized in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Sunday, said the police.

Dhemaji police said at least eight people on board the boat were on their way to Chapori (Sitaram Ghat) to execute Bihu when the boat capsized on Sunday night.

Unfortunately, one woman died in a boat accident due to drowning.

The deceased has been identified as Maloti Munda.

A team of police personnel has rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.

All the other victims are reported to be safe, informed Dhemaji Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan to Pratidin Time in a telephonic conversation.