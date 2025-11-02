Bikash Axom Produced in CJM Court, Police Seek 10-Day Custody in Abduction Case

Former Veer Lachit Xena leader Bikash Axom, who surrendered at Dispur Police Station on Saturday, was produced before the CJM Court today.

Dispur Police have sought 10 days’ custody of Bikash Asom after reportedly obtaining several explosive leads against him.

According to sources, Bikash Axom allegedly led the abduction of businessman Rahul Mishra, coordinating closely with a team of 10–12 members over multiple phone calls during the kidnapping.

Police have also revealed that multiple cases have been registered against him across various police stations in Assam, and other police units are likely to seek custody of him in the coming days.

The current case filed at Dispur Police Station—Case No. 875/25—includes charges under Sections 3(5), 140(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

