Breaking: Veer Lachit Sena Leader Bikash Axom Surrender In Dispur Police Station

Veer Lachit Sena Leader, Bikash Axom, who was at the helm of recent controversies, has surrendered today at the Dispur police. He is currently confined at the Dispur police station, Guwahati.

Bikash Axom gave a post on his Facebook account earlier today after watching 'Roi Roi Binale', where he appealed to everyone to watch the movie. He also stated in his post that he would surrender to the police. "I had the desire to watch the movie. As my jailing is almost certain, now, after watching the movie, I will cooperate with the police,"--he wrote in his post.

Bikash Axom had been absconding for the last couple of days after police issued an arrest warrant against him in an extortion case. From hiding, he also wrote a letter where he alleged that the Government was Paying Influencers to bury the Zubeen Case.

