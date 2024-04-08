Bike Runs Over 5 Women In Assam's Goreswar, 1 Killed

In a devastating accident in Assam's Goreswar, a speeding motorcycle ran over five young women, killing one of them on Monday.
The incident occurred in the Goreswar town coming under the Baksa district of Assam as the women were heading home after taking part in physical training, reports stated. While the shocking accident claimed the life of one of the women, the other four were seriously wounded.
For advanced medical care, they were rushed to Guwahati, but sadly, one of them, identified as Dimpi Koibarta, succumbed to her injuries on the way.
The deceased young woman hailed from Umananda village under the Khoirabari subdivision in Udalguri.
In response to the incident, authorities in Goreswar initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident. A search for the rider of the two-wheeler was launched by the police.
The bike involved in the accident had the registration number AS 28 D 2245, initial canvassing related to the case revealed.