Assam: Father-Son Duo Killed On Spot In Head-On Collision In Dhemaji

A father-son duo was killed in a major road accident in Assam’s Gogamukh, reports emerged on Friday.

As per initial reports, the duo was travelling in a car which collided head-on with a night-super bus at Chauldhowa Bali village in the Gogamukh subdivision of Assam’s Dhemaji district. Both of them were killed on the spot as a result of the accident.

According to information received, the passenger bus was traveling from Guwahati to Dhemaji when it collided head on with a Tata Nexon car causing the accident.

Later on, officials arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies. The deceased were identified as Senim Ali (father) and Imam Ali (son).

While, the car bearing registration numbers AS 07 V 6761 was mangled, the bus also received major damages.

Earlier on March 16, two separate accidents were reported in Guwahati with at least two children sustaining injuries, officials informed.

According to reports, two vehicles collided head on at Lakhiminagar in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality. Officials said that the driver of one of the cars involved in the accident was under the influence of alcohol.

The inebriated driver lost control and rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite side causing the accident. Meanwhile, two children sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, another vehicle drove into a ditch after the driver lost control at Basistha Chariali in Guwahati. The driver reportedly lost control of the car and drove it into the ditch. However, it was immediately unclear whether the driver was drunk. It was later informed that everyone escaped unscathed from the incident.

Earlier on March 10, a minor girl and a biker lost their lives in two separate tragic road accidents in Assam. In the first incident, a minor girl lost her life after being hit a tractor in Orang.

A tractor carrying illegal soil hit a class 3 student in Dhanshree area of Orang where the minor girl lost her life, sources informed. The deceased has been identified as Afsana Khatun.

It has come to fore that the accident was caused due to negligence and irresponsibility of the driver.

In a separate mishap incident, one biker died on-spot after his two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle in Majuli district. According to sources, the accident was reported in Phuloni-Bongaon connecting road in the district where a vehicle hit the deceased’s bike.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrakamal Kakati, a resident of Pahumara. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene before the police could reach the spot and nab him.