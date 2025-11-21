Bilasipara Protests Erupt as BJP Leaders Accused of Scamming Orunodoi Funds

Widespread protests erupted in Patimari, Bilasipara, after allegations surfaced that three BJP leaders illegally collected money from poor families under the Orunodoi scheme, depriving them of rightful benefits.

The accused BJP leader, Askar Ali, Mominur Islam, and Mannaf Ali, all booth committee leaders from Patimari, allegedly demanded between ₹3,000 and ₹10,000 from over fifty impoverished families, promising them benefits under the Orunodoi scheme. Many families reportedly sold livestock such as ducks and goats to meet these demands, but ultimately did not receive any scheme funds.

A local resident alleged that the BJP leaders had demanded ₹3,000 from her, promising that she would receive ₹10,000 under the Orunodoi scheme in return. “But the 10th of the month never came,” she said, adding that the leaders kept giving excuses, claiming they had already submitted the money to the Dhubri office and could not return it. She further stated that her relatives had also fallen victim to similar scams. Residents are now urging the government to take strict action against the accused leaders.

Angry residents have demanded the return of the money collected and called for exemplary action against the leaders. A formal complaint has already been filed at the Noyahat police station against the three BJP leaders for illegal collection of funds.

Victims have stressed the urgency of swift arrests and stringent punishment, warning that failure to act would deepen public resentment.

