‘We Want Justice for Zubeen Da, Not Orunodoi’ Slogan Lands Woman in Trouble

A woman found herself in the spotlight after passionately demanding justice for late singer Zubeen Garg during a public meeting attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The incident occurred at a Mukhyamantri Udyamita Scheme event in Mikirbheta, Morigaon, where women gathered to receive cheques and participate in government programs. Among them, Maina Begum (also known as Abeda Ahmed) reportedly shouted slogans demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, saying, “We want justice for Zubeen Da, not Orunodoi.”

According to reports, Abeda may be questioned by the police over the episode, which drew considerable attention both on the ground and on social media.

In a clarification shared online during the day, Abeda explained her actions, stating, “Yesterday at the Morigaon Mikirbheta event for the Mukhyamantri Udyamita Scheme, I became emotional. When the CM arrived, I also shouted ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ along with the crowd. But in my emotion, I also joined in the chants for Zubeen Da. If anyone, including the CM, felt hurt, I sincerely apologize. There was no other motive. I will not repeat this in the future.”