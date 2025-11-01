Bimal Borah Rebukes Akhil Gogoi: "End Political Exploitation of Zubeen's Death"

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Assam’s Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah has issued a public rebuke to Akhil Gogoi, MLA from Sivasagar and leader of the Raijor Dal, accusing him of political inconsistency, opportunism, and attempting to politicize the tragic death of Zubeen Garg.

Written in Assamese, the post takes the form of a direct and personal letter to Gogoi — opening with the words, “O Akhil…”

Borah begins by recalling his personal association with Gogoi during their student years. “When I was the General Secretary of J.B. College (1995), you were contesting for the Magazine Editor post of Cotton College Students’ Union. You had sought my help to gain AASU’s support,” Borah wrote, claiming that he had personally appealed to then AASU leader Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya to support Gogoi.

He further states that Gogoi had promised not to betray AASU’s principles, yet gradually aligned himself with Leftist ideologies.

“Although you had already begun leaning towards the other side, AASU supported you in good faith, as our intention then was to resist the Congress’s influence in student politics. However, today you appear restless in your eagerness to win the Congress’s favour,” the minister remarked.

Borah then proceeds to deliver a sweeping critique of the Congress party, which he accuses of historical and moral failures. He refers to the Partition of India in 1947, the 1962 Chinese aggression, and the influx of migrants under the “Grow More Food” scheme as examples of Congress’s misgovernance. He also cites the Assam Agitation, during which, he writes, 855 people lost their lives, and many Assamese families endured violence and suffering.

Continuing his criticism, Borah accuses the Congress of corruption during its rule between 2001 and 2015, . “The Congress turned government jobs into commodities and weakened the state’s administrative integrity,” he wrote.

Borah also recalls the Congress’s reported opposition to awarding the Bharat Ratna to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and its resistance to major development projects such as the semiconductor manufacturing initiative in Assam.

The minister then connects his post to current developments, expressing dismay at what he describes as Gogoi’s attempts to politicize the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. “If you truly love Assam, end your misplaced sympathies and stop playing politics over Zubeen Garg’s passing,” he urged.

Borah added poignantly, “Zubeen himself wrote — ‘I will not do politics, my friend.’”

Borah cautioned Gogoi not to underestimate the political awareness of the Assamese people. “Do not think there is a lack of educated and conscious citizens in Assam. The people of this state are fully capable of understanding your actions,” he wrote.

