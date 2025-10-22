Akhil Gogoi Accuses Assam Govt of ‘Failing Zubeen Garg and His People’

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has launched a scathing attack on the Assam Government, accusing it of misleading the public over the investigation into the death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. His comments came as a sharp response to Minister Pijush Hazarika, who had recently outlined what the government claimed to have done to ensure justice for the late music icon.

Calling Hazarika’s claims “false and fabricated,” Gogoi said the list of government actions shared by the minister was nothing more than “a political showcase.” In a detailed note shared publicly, Gogoi said, “The Assam Government has failed Zubeen da, failed his family, and failed the people who loved him.”

He accused the government of neglecting Zubeen while he was alive, saying that despite being invited by the Ministry of External Affairs to perform at the North East Festival in Singapore, Zubeen was not given state guest status or official security. “Zubeen da went abroad as a representative of Assam, but the government did not even ensure his safety,” Gogoi wrote.

The MLA also criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying he did not keep his word of bringing Zubeen’s body home on a chartered flight. “His mortal remains came back with regular passenger luggage. That was an insult to the man who carried Assam’s pride on his shoulders,” Gogoi said.

He further alleged that the state failed to act promptly in arresting key suspects and allowed the North East Festival to continue even after Zubeen’s death. “The government’s priorities were clear, celebrations over justice,” Gogoi remarked.

Gogoi accused the administration of mishandling Zubeen’s last rites, saying the arrangements at Sarusajai Stadium were poorly managed and that no national honour was accorded during his cremation at Sonapur. He added that the promised land for Zubeen’s memorial on the banks of the Brahmaputra “still remains a promise on paper.”

The Sivasagar MLA also questioned the government’s silence and secrecy surrounding the investigation. “Even Zubeen’s wife had to plead online for updates using #JusticeForZubeenGarg. That shows how disconnected this government is from the people’s emotions,” he said.

Gogoi alleged that despite massive public demand, the government delayed the second post-mortem and verbally attacked those who insisted on transparency. He further accused the authorities of avoiding a judicially monitored CBI probe and instead forming what he described as a “toothless commission” filled with government-friendly lawyers.

He also expressed concern that the Special Investigation Team took over a month to visit Singapore, suggesting deliberate delay. “The government claims to have sealed the accused’s properties, but people still see lights on and families moving in and out freely. This is nothing but a show for headlines,” Gogoi wrote.

The MLA further said the mishandling of the case has angered people across Assam, sparking protests and growing mistrust in the administration. “Zubeen da gave his life to Assam, but the government has given nothing in return, not even dignity in death,” he stated.

