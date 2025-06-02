Binita Chetry Visits Kamakhya, Thanks Assam CM for Acknowledging Her BGT Success

Binita Chetry, the young dance sensation from Karbi Anglong, Assam, who brought global pride to India by securing third place in the grand finale of Britain’s Got Talent 2025, visited the revered Kamakhya Temple on Monday to seek the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya.

Chetry, the first contestant from Assam to reach the top ranks of Britain’s Got Talent, has become a symbol of inspiration across the state and country. Her electrifying performance on the international stage earned her widespread admiration, both nationally and internationally.

During her visit to Kamakhya, Binita offered prayers and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she received throughout her journey.

While speaking to the media, Binita thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his encouraging tweet following her success. “I am thankful to the Chief Minister for his kind words and encouragement,” said Binita.

Her temple visit attracted the attention of both fans and devotees, who hailed her as a proud representative of Assam and India on a global platform.

Binita’s achievement has not only spotlighted her talent but also brought recognition to Assam’s vibrant dance and cultural heritage on the world stage.

