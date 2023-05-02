Bir Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha Granted Bail

Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha who was arrested in a case related to extortion and abuse has been granted bail. His bail plea was granted by Sivasagar’s Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Tuesday.
Earlier today, Chaliha was arrested from Assam's Sivasagar after a video of him trying to extort money from a businessman and abusing him after he refused to pay the demanded money surfaced online.
According to sources, the Bir Lachit Sena leader has to spend the night at the Sivasagar jail and would be released tomorrow. The time period of taking the bail bond of Rs 15,000 has expired.
Notably, Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested just two days after he was reportedly put under house arrest by the Sivasagar Police. A video of him which surfaced on social media platforms showed he was allegedly abusing and spitting on the face of a businessman in Sivasagar. CCTV footage dated April 28 shows that a group of men entered a business establishment in Sivasagar and engaged in a verbal spat during which the leader allegedly spit on the face of the businessman and left the place.
On Saturday morning, the Bir Lachit Sena leader was put under house arrest by the Sivasagar police along with the Para-military force.