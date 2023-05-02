Bir Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha Granted Bail

Notably, Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested just two days after he was reportedly put under house arrest by the Sivasagar Police. A video of him which surfaced on social media platforms showed he was allegedly abusing and spitting on the face of a businessman in Sivasagar. CCTV footage dated April 28 shows that a group of men entered a business establishment in Sivasagar and engaged in a verbal spat during which the leader allegedly spit on the face of the businessman and left the place.

On Saturday morning, the Bir Lachit Sena leader was put under house arrest by the Sivasagar police along with the Para-military force.