Bir Lachit Sena Leader Arrested for Extortion, Abuse of Businessman

Bir Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has been arrested on Tuesday after a video of him trying to extort money from a businessman and abusing him after he refused to pay the demanded money in Assam's Sivasagar surfaced online.
Just two days after Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was reportedly put under house arrest by the police along with para military force, another video of him has surfaced on social media platforms where he was allegedly abusing and spit on the face of one businessman in Assam’s Sivasagar.
CCTV footage dated April 28 shows that a group of men entered a business establishment in Sivasagar and engaged in a verbal spat during which the leader allegedly spit on the face of the businessman and left the place.
He reportedly engaged in the verbal spat the businessman was not paying the money demanded for socio-cultural event.
After the video went viral on social media platforms, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informed that Shrinkhal Chaliha has been arrested and lawful action was taken against him.
On his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Reference extortion demand at Sivasagar in the name of donation for socio-cultural event - named accused person, one Shrinkhal Chaliha has been arrested and action is being taken per law. @mygovassam directions regarding Forceful collection for socio-cultural events would be strictly implemented by @assampolice.”
On April 29, reports emerged that Bir Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was put under house arrest by the Sivasagar police along with the Para-military force.
This came after the Bir Lachit Sena leader had allegedly threatened contractor Nirmal Kumar Mur for slapping an Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Mahmora unit member, of late.
The video of the incident was surfacing on the social media platforms. In the viral video, contractor Nirmal Kumar Mur was seen bashing the AJYCP regional secretary Lakhi Das Panikar from the Mahmora unit following a heated argument.
As per reports, Shrinkhal earlier made a phone call to the contractor and threatened him with dire consequences for hitting the AJYCP leader.
Speaking to the media, Shrinkhal said, "I am ready to go to jail but we will not tolerate any form of physical attack by anyone from the non-Assamese community."