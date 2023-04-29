Bir Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha Placed Under House Arrest?

Bir Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was put under house arrest by the Sivasagar police along with the Para-military force on Saturday morning̣.
This comes after the Bir Lachit Sena leader had allegedly threatened contractor Nirmal Moore for slapping an Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Mahmora unit member, off late.
The video of the incident is surfacing on the social media platforms. In the viral video, contractor Nirmal Moore was seen bashing the AJYCP regional secretary Lakhi Das Panikar from the Mahmora unit following a heated argument.
As per reports, Shrinkhal earlier made a phone call to the contractor and threatened him with dire consequences for hitting the AJYCP leader.
Speaking to the media, Shrinkhal said, "I am ready to go to jail but we will not tolerate any form of physical attack by anyone from the non-Assamese community."
Amid a heavy police presence, Assam Police cordoned off the area, but, hours later, Chaliha was seen leaving his residence in a two-wheeler.