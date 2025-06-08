Birendra Prasad Baishya to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Tomorrow: AGP Confirms

Assam minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora on Saturday confirmed that senior leader Birendra Prasad Baishya will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow. The announcement comes after extensive internal discussions within the party and coordination with the BJP, its ally in the ruling coalition.

Speaking to the media, Bora said, "In the Rajya Sabha, candidates are selected based on experience and merit. Birendra Prasad Baishya has consistently raised important issues concerning Assam, and his voice has been instrumental in highlighting the state's problems at the national level."

Bora stated that the decision to renominate Baishya was taken following discussions at the party’s core committee level. He further revealed that Phani Bhushan Choudhury was entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the candidate selection process, and the party reached a unanimous decision after thorough consultation.

"We held detailed discussions and arrived at a mutual understanding before finalizing the name," said Bora. "Every step we take as a party is with caution and deliberation. Our recent performance in the Panchayat elections was a crucial test, and we emerged successful."

Highlighting AGP’s strength and growing support, Bora emphasized that the party does not need to learn from the Congress on how to function. "We will not tolerate unwarranted criticism from the Congress. We know the struggles we have faced to secure this seat," he added.

Bora also noted that discussions with the BJP enabled the AGP to secure the opportunity to send a candidate to the Rajya Sabha once again. "The party knows best who is suitable for representing Assam in the Upper House," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Bora said, "There is no point in showcasing something old as new. The decision to field Birendra Prasad Baishya reflects the party’s trust in experience and capability."

Meanwhile, Assam minister and AGP's Working President Keshab Mahanta said that as many as 27 eligible candidates had applied for the party's nomination to the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to the media, Mahanta said the party held individual discussions with each applicant.

"All of them are deserving and have made significant contributions to the party. Every one of them has shown loyalty and dedication to the AGP," Mahanta stated.

He further explained that the decision to renominate Birendra Prasad Baishya was made based on his long-standing experience in parliamentary affairs.

"We did not overlook the fact that the tenure of the Rajya Sabha MP is only for two years this time. Certain discussions did take place in this regard," he hinted, referring to internal consultations before finalizing the name.

