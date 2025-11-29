Bishnupriya Manipuri Delegation Meets Assam CM, Seeks Central OBC Status

A delegation of the All Bishnupriya Manipuri Mahasabha met Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday to discuss the inclusion of the Bishnupriya Manipuri community in the Central Other Backwards Classes (OBC) list.

The delegation, led by Anup Sinha, president of Salute Tiranga Assam Pradesh, included central president Ramkrishna Sinha, general secretary Dr Swapan Sinha, state president Tarun Kumar Sinha, executive president Vrindavan Sinha, vice president Anup Sinha, Lakshmindra Sinha, Shashi Babu Sinha, and Patharkandi Mandal president, among others. Cabinet Minister Krishnendu Pal was also present.

During the meeting, the community expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the government’s commitment to establishing an AIIMS centre in Patharkandi constituency.

Additionally, the delegation requested that Swahid Veerangana Sudeshna Sinha be declared a state martyr, recognising her contributions to the community.

Also Read: OBC Morcha Meets NCBC Chairperson Ahead of Assam Tour to Discuss Community Inclusion