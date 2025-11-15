OBC Morcha Meets NCBC Chairperson Ahead of Assam Tour to Discuss Community Inclusion

On Friday, Subhash Dutta, President of the BJP OBC Morcha, Assam, held a courtesy meeting with Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), in New Delhi.

During the meeting, they extensively discussed the NCBC’s upcoming visit to Assam at the end of this month. A delegation led by the NCBC Chairperson will conduct public hearings across the state to decide on including several communities in Assam under the central list of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The discussion also covered various welfare initiatives implemented in Assam for the benefit of OBC communities.

The meeting was attended by Bimal Sinha, Secretary of the OBC Morcha, Assam Pradesh, along with other senior representatives of the organisation.

