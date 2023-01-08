Biswajit Daimary Inaugurates Golden Jubilee of Hajo Sports Association

Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebration of Hajo Sports Association at Suren Das Memorial College on Sunday.

Speaking at the occasion, Daimary said, “Sports is not only entertainment but also a profession now. Assam will move forward if young generation gets inspired in sports. Everyone in the state has talent.”

He further speaking about arrest of Hitesh Basumatary for illegal possession of deadly ams said, “The police will investigate and continue to act according to law.”

Meanwhile, lawn bowls athlete Nayanmoni Saikia inaugurated the sports rally at the golden jubilee celebration.

Addressing the occasion, the athlete said, “The infrastructure of sports in Assam has improved. The state has many talented players.”