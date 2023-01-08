ACA Announces Team For BCCI Senior Women’s One-Day Tournament

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday announced the team to represent the state at the BCCI Senior Women’s One Day Tournament.

According to an official release from ACA, the contingent will comprise of 15 primary team players, five standby players, and five support staff members.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organized Senior Women’s One Day Tournament will begin from January 18 at Nagpur.

The Assam State Team includes, Nirupoma Baro (Captain), Uma Chetry (Wicket Keeper, Vice Captain), Monikha Das, Ruhina Pegu, Rashmi Dey, Papori Gogoi, Hiramoni Saikia(Wicket Keeper), Gayatri Gurung, Hemlata Payeng, Priyanka Baruah, Urmila Chatterjee, Mousumi Narah, Jintimoni Kalita, Gyanashree Barman, and Khushi Sarmah.

The Standby players are Kalpana Choutal, Maini Payeng, Rupashree Saikia, Nibedita Baruah, and Karabi Bhakta.