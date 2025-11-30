Biswajit Ray Slams Bodoland University Students’ BTC Protest

Former All Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) president Biswajit Ray on Friday criticised the violent protest by Bodoland University students at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat, calling it “undemocratic” and “counterproductive.”

The protests erupted following the Assam government’s decision under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ethnic communities, including the Koch-Rajbongshi. During the demonstration, students reportedly vandalised chairs and caused damage inside the assembly premises.

Ray said the Koch-Rajbongshi community has been demanding ST recognition since 1960 and expressed concern over the method of protest. “Students should engage in dialogue with the government rather than resorting to destruction. This is not the way to express dissent,” he said.

Recalling past student union efforts, Ray noted that in 2006, the All Assam Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and AKRSU had jointly signed a written statement ensuring that the rights of already recognised ST communities would remain protected. “Even today, the All Assam Student Union upholds the same position. Our party members agree with it. So why are students protesting now?” he questioned.

“They are not asking for better jobs or educational facilities. Their demand is for constitutional protection, land rights, and recognition as an indigenous community. We have been living in Assam for generations, and our demand is legitimate,” he further stated.

The former AKRSU president appealed to the students to resolve the issue peacefully and in consultation with the government, warning that violent protests could undermine democratic norms in the state.

