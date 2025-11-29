Kokrajhar Boils: Protestors Storm BTC Secretariat On Giving ST Status To 6 Communities

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) witnessed tense scenes today as protesters stormed the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) secretariat in Kokrajhar, demanding the scrapping of Assam government’s recent decision to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities—Moran, Motok, Ahom, Adivasi, Chutia, and Koch Rajbongshi.

The protest, led largely by students and youth groups, quickly turned violent.

Demonstrators raised slogans against BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and damaged furniture and office equipment inside the secretariat.

The move comes as a significant challenge for Mohilary, who had secured overwhelming support in the recent BTC elections and had aligned with the NDA following his victory. Analysts say the protests could test his political standing and influence in the region.

Assam’s political landscape has grown increasingly divided following the cabinet’s decision, with communities now viewing each other as rivals over ST status. The Bodos, among others, have expressed strong opposition, arguing that the move undermines the interests of indigenous tribal groups.

Apart from students, the protests saw participation from various tribal organisations, including the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam, Tribal Sangha, Boro Samaj, as well as Rabha and Garo student bodies. Demonstrators marched through the streets carrying placards and banners, calling on the state government to withdraw the decision.