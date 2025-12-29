Biswanath Protest Against Threats to Indigenous Karbi People in Karbi Anglong

A protest demonstration was organised at Bargang in Biswanath district against alleged threats issued to indigenous people in Karbi Anglong.

The protest was carried out under the initiative of the Biswanath District Human Rights Struggle Committee, with the support of the ASHA Behali Regional Committee, Behali Karbi Kala Cultural Society, and the Biswanath District Scheduled Caste Youth Students’ Association.

The protestors strongly condemned the alleged intimidation and asserted that any form of oppression against Assamese Karbi communities would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Speakers at the demonstration demanded strict punishment for those responsible, stressing that justice must be ensured for the affected indigenous people.

Participants emphasised that threats and violence against indigenous communities pose a serious challenge to social harmony and constitutional rights, and urged the authorities to take immediate and decisive action.

Prominent participants at the protest included Chief Secretary Ritul Baruah, Organising Secretary Dipak Sharma, member Palash Kosh, District President Lakhi Bhunya, Secretary Nabajyoti Das, Bihali AASU editor Ajit Kumi, and Dineshwar Hanse of the Karbi Kala Kriti Society, among others.

