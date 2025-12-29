Bhumi Adhikar Sangram Samiti Holds Press Conference On Tribal Land Rights in Karbi Anglong

Bhumi Adhikar Sangram Samiti (BASS) on Monday held a press conference at theGuwahati Press Club, expressing deep concern over the recent developments in Karbi Anglong and alleging continued neglect of tribal and indigenous land rights by the Assam government and the KAAC (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council).

Addressing the media, advocate Shantanu Borthakur and the committee’s convenor, Subrat Talukdar, claimed that the state government had failed to uphold constitutional safeguards meant to protect indigenous communities. They accused the Chief Minister of misleading the public by repeatedly citing court proceedings to justify inaction, and alleged that the spirit of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution was being systematically weakened.

The speakers said the changing demographic pattern in the Karbi Hills had created widespread anxiety among Karbi and other tribal communities. They warned that unchecked migration into Sixth Schedule areas could pose a serious threat to the land, cultural identity, and political rights of indigenous people.

Referring to the Kheroni incident, the committee demanded accountability and criticised what it described as the government’s reluctance to take decisive action. They also called for strict protection of Sixth Schedule provisions, stating that the constitutional framework was designed to safeguard tribal land and ensure self-governance.

While opposing all forms of inhuman eviction, the committee emphasised the need for a humane and constitutional approach. It urged the authorities to ensure dignified rehabilitation of displaced persons in accordance with constitutional norms, asserting that the responsibility lies with both the state and the Centre.